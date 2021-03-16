Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of t…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should …