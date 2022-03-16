For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
