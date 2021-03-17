Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.