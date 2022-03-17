Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
