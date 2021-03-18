Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.