Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are…