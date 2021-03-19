Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.