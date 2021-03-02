Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.