For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
