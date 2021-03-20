Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
