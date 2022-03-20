 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

