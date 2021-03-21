 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

