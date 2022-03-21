Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.