Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
