Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph.