This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy. Rain showers early becoming mixed with snow showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
