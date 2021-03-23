Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.