Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

