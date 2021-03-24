 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

