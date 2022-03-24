For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
