Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
