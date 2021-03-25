 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert