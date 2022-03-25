Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.