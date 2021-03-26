Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
