Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
