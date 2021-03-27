Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.