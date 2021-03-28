 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

