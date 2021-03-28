This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay …
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecas…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…