Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.