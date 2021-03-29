Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
