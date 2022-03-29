Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
