Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.