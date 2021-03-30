Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.