This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecas…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…