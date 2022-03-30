Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Windy with rain, mixed with snow at times, in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.