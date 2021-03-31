Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.