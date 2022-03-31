 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 26F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

