Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
