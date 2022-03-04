Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.