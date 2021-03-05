 Skip to main content
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

