This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
