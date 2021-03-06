Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
