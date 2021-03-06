Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.