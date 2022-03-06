Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.