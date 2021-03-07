 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

