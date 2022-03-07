Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
