This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
