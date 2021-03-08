 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert