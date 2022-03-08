 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

