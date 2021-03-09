Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
