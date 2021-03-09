Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.