Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

