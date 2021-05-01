Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
