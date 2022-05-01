 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

