Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
