Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
