May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.