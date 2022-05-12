This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
