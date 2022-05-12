 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert