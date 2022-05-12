May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.